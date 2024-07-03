Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Peketā Campground Will Be Operated By Te Rūnanga O Kaikōura

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has announced the continued operations of the campsite at Kahutara/Peketā Camp.

The Peketā Campground operations team will accept bookings from 3 July onwards.

Chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, Hariata Kahu, says she is pleased the tribal property will continue to operate under an entity owned by the hapū.

“Peketā holds great significance for Ngāti Kurī, and we are proud to take on the operations of the campsite.”

The campsite, now named Peketā Campground, preserves the importance of the name to Ngāti Kurī. Customers can book powered sites, unpowered sites, and cabins by emailing peketacampground@gmail.com or calling 03 319 6299.

“From 3 July, our campground operations team will receive bookings via email or phone,” Hariata says.

Hariata says the campground team is looking forward to welcoming campers and is already thinking of the preparations for the summer peak season. “We know this decision will be warmly welcomed and we hope our camping community will be patient with us while we get our systems up and running.”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Group Head of Strategy & Environment, Jacqui Caine, emphasised the wastewater system remains a priority.

“Short term measures to comply with Environment Canterbury (ECan) requirements will be developed and implemented while viable longer-term options for a compliant wastewater system are fully investigated,” she says.

