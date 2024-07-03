Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
New Director Of Building Services At Te Pae Christchurch

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Te Pae Christchurch

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre has welcomed a new Director of Building Services to join the organisation’s executive team. Large venues and infrastructure expert, Troy Williams has joined Te Pae Christchurch from his former role as Asset and Compliance Manager for Dunedin Venues Management.

Troy Williams, Director of Building Services, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre / Supplied:Te Pae Christchurch

Mr Williams was previously responsible for asset management, sustainability and safety at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium and Dunedin Town Hall. During his tenure, these venues played host to some of New Zealand’s biggest events, including All Black rugby tests, FIFA World Cup games and major international concerts, as well as a wide range of conventions and meetings. Troy also has a background in managing major infrastructure and large buildings for significant manufacturing businesses.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre General Manager Ross Steele says Troy is a strong and pragmatic leader and strategic thinker.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome someone of Troy’s calibre to Te Pae Christchurch and look forward to incorporating his strong focus on performance, service and delivery into our dynamic Building Services team,” says Ross Steele.

Troy says he’s excited to be part of the team and looking forward to contributing to an organisation that delivers so much benefit to the city and community through the hosting of local, national and international events.

“There is a real buzz in the air here with an amazing venue and great people," says Troy Williams.

Mr Williams started his new role on 1st July 2024.

