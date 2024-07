June Climate Summary

Highlights:

- Temperatures were above or well above average for most of the country

- More northeasterly winds than normal - this is consistent with a trend toward La Niña-like conditions in the tropical Pacific

- Dry for many, but wet for eastern and northern parts of each island

- Of the six main centres in June 2024, Auckland was the warmest, Tauranga was the wettest and sunniest, Christchurch was the coolest and driest, and Dunedin was the least sunny

June Climate Summary is here.

