New Clubs New Zealand Chief Executive Announced

Clubs New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Lucy Waterreus as its new Chief Executive, succeeding Larry Graham, who has retired after a distinguished tenure.

Lucy Waterreus brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having demonstrated her leadership capabilities and deep understanding of the hospitality industry over many years. The Board was highly impressed by the calibre of candidates vying for the position, underscoring Lucy’s strong qualifications and vision for the future of Clubs New Zealand.

"The hospitality industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years, and Lucy’s expertise in navigating its complexities is truly commendable," said Terry Ray Chairman of Clubs New Zealand. "Her established relationships with regulators and government bodies pertinent to our sector are invaluable assets."

Lucy Waterreus is known for her engaging presentation style and collaborative approach, qualities that will undoubtedly foster a vibrant and inclusive culture within the Clubs New Zealand community.

"We are confident that Lucy will lead Clubs New Zealand with distinction, driving us forward into the next chapter of our organisation’s journey," added Terry Ray.

Lucy Waterreus assumes her new role effective 1 October 2024 bringing her energy and strategic insight to advance Clubs New Zealand’s mission and objectives.

