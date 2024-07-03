Paw Justice Partners Again With Harley-Davidson For Operation S.O.S [Save Our Shelters] & Unite With Man’s Best Friend

Kiwis offered the chance to save man’s best friend by entering a draw to win another of man’s best friends – a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle.

Paw Justice is partnering again with iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson for a fundraising raffle benefiting Operation S.O.S [Save Our Shelters], an initiative that aims to support the Paw Justice Food Bank. So far, the program has provided over 1.8 million meals to homeless animals in shelters and struggling communities nationwide.

Entrants will go into a raffle to win a 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy™114 in vivid black, with all funds from tickets purchased directly going to support the Food Bank Program. The Fat Boy is a heavyweight knockout, designed with bright chrome and bold finishes, boasting a Milwaukee-Eight™ 114 Engine with loads of torque for on-demand power you can feel with each twist, accompanied by that evocative H-D sound.

Shaughan Campbell, Co-Founder of Paw Justice, said, “We are pleased to be partnering with Harley-Davidson for this important initiative. Paw Justice is an organisation dedicated to eliminating animal abuse while helping feed animals in need throughout New Zealand, and partnering with powerful brands is an important way to extend our reach to the public and garner strong support for our cause.”

Commenting on the fundraiser, Nigel Keough, Managing Director of Harley-Davidson Australia/New Zealand, said, “At Harley-Davidson, we live by the ethos United We Ride and that certainly transcends to man’s best friend. In offering the chance to win our iconic 2024 Fat Boy™, we hope to raise awareness and essential funds for homeless animals across New Zealand.”

To purchase tickets and find out more information, visit https://fatboylottery.flicket.co.nz or go to the Paw Justice Website https://www.pawjustice.co.nz .There are only two thousand five hundred tickets in total, plus fourteen other chances of winning some great prizes, as part of this charitable drive, so all are encouraged to help animals in need and take advantage of this opportunity now.

For more information on the Harley-Davidson 2024 Fat Boy visit the website.

