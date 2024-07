House Fire - Manapouri

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman:

Police are attending a fire at a property in View Street, Manapouri.

Emergency services were called to the residential address about 3.40am. It’s unknown how many people were at the address when the fire started and Police are working with FENZ to account for them.

The cause of the blaze is unexplained and Police, including CIB, will continue to have a presence at the scene.

Further details will be provided when they become available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media