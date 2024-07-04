Save Lives, Join The Big Swim

Take part in the Big Swim this July and support the Coastguard NZ to keep saving lives on the water.

Hokitika Swimming Pool is an official partner pool for the inaugural Big Swim throughout July. This month-long swimming challenge lets participants get fit, have fun and raise money. Once signed up, participants who raise $100 and over will receive a wristband that gives free access to Hokitika Pool during July to complete their swimming distance.

Swimming pool supervisor, Angie Paul says, “As the pool supervisor and an avid pool user myself I think the Big Swim to raise money for the Coast Guard is fantastic. It's been great to see the knock-on effect of one staff member signing up to do it and now other pool users getting on board as well. There's a sense of teamwork for a greater cause within the participants. I wish them all the best and fully support them.”

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome. Take on the challenge solo or form a team to support and motivate each other. Coastguard NZ has plenty of support and resources for participants, including individual fundraising pages, fundraising coaches and official gear. Choose the distance you think you can swim, register online and gather your sponsors.

Find out more and sign up at www.bigswim.org.nz. For those not keen to swim, sponsorship of participants or donations directly to the Coastguard can be made on the website.

The funds raised will help to train and equip Coastguard's 2,000+ volunteers as well as fuelling and maintain 106 rescue vessels across 63 units nationwide.

