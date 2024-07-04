Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Kaikohe Police Investigate Historical Child Death

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police are investigating the unexplained historic death of a child in Kaikohe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, Far North Investigations Manager, says Police are now investigating the death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in October 2015.

Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says at the time of her death, Alestra was living with care-givers in rural Kaikohe.

“As part of this investigation we are looking into the circumstances of her death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.

“Police, including the CIB, are making further enquiries into this matter, and are gathering information about the circumstances leading up to Alestra’s death.”

He says Police are working to analyse all information and are now asking for anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

“The death of a child is a tragic and distressing incident for all involved and Police are working to understand exactly what has happened.

“Information can be provided in person at a local Police station or through our 105 reporting line by referencing file number 151003/8395.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

