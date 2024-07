Crash Blocks Intersection In Papakura, Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a crash at the intersection of Opaheke Road and Settlement Road in Papakura, Auckland.

The two-vehicle crash into a power pole was reported at 9.52am and has brought down power lines onto the road.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

The crash has blocked this intersection and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

