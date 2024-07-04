Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Waste To Energy Plant For The Private Sector

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council is not progressing any further investigations into a waste to energy plant in the district, concluding at their June meeting that it would be the responsibility of the private sector.

The notice of motion for the Chief Executive to investigate options for establishing a waste to energy plant was originally brought by Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen on 26 April 2023. Investigations were to be carried out in conjunction with Auckland Council, Whangarei District Council, Far North District Council, Northland Inc., Te Uri o Hau and other industry operators.

Since then, a number of conversations and presentations have been held with elected members across the region and beyond, Mayors, council staff and key stakeholders.

Mayor Craig Jepson has personally championed waste to energy technology and noted that the concept had kickstarted some important discussions around waste.

”This is a really important topic to discuss with our community, especially with the Dome Valley landfill proposed to be built in an important tributary to our precious Kaipara Harbour. I am encouraged that discussions are still continuing as people learn more about waste to energy and what it can offer,” says Mayor Jepson.

If business interests apply to establish a waste to energy plant in the future, council would have a regulatory role.

The decision can be viewed on the Council’s Youtube channel at 4:51:09.

© Scoop Media

