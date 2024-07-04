Hamilton Gardens Named Among World’s Best – Again

Hamilton Gardens has secured another international honour, having been named once again in the top 1% of things to do in the world by Tripadvisor.

The accolade comes after the Gardens had its best year on record, with over 500,000 people visiting the Enclosed Gardens in the last 12 months.

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best for 2024’ is the highest level of award presented by the world's largest travel review platform.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate was delighted to have the award confirmed again.

“Of course, it’s no surprise – all Hamiltonians know how amazing our gardens are. Once the new visitor centre opens, it will be even better,” said Southgate.

“Our wonderful gardens are thanks to the vision of Dr Peter Sergel, as well as the team at Hamilton Gardens who put a lot of passion, skill and hard work into creating a great experience for our visitors. We also love to see that effort recognised in the almost 3000 5-star Tripadvisor reviews.

“I remember my children loved exploring all the bamboo nooks and crannies in the Chinese garden. My absolute favourite is the tropical garden – it feels like being transported to another part of the world.”

In the 2023/24 financial year, 537,584 people came through the Enclosed Gardens, a new record since the 2020/21 peak by more than 1000 additional visitors.

Hamilton Gardens’ most well-known feature is its Enclosed Gardens – a series of 18 conceptual gardens exploring the history and meaning of gardens from different times and places in the world.

And it’s not just the Enclosed Gardens that attracts large numbers to Hamilton Gardens. Visitors can walk amongst rhododendrons, spot fish in Turtle Lake by the waterfall, enjoy a picnic among the roses, or play on the Garden’s destination playground.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Chief Executive Nicola Greenwell echoed the international praise received by Hamilton Gardens.

“Hamilton Gardens is a hero attraction for the region – the beautiful gardens and unique concept attract people to visit again and again. Local, domestic and international visitors seem to agree – they’re creating such memorable experiences they’re willing to tell their friends, family and the world.”

The Tripadvisor awards honour travellers' favourite destinations and things to do based on visitor reviews and opinions collected across a 12-month period.

