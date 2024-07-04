Herbert Road, Masterton Closed - Wellington

Gordon Campbell: On Saving Journalists, Not An Industry That Routinely Exploits Them

In the circumstances then...shaping our response to the media crisis so that it can better cohere with the Australian approach looks to be either delusional and/or reliant on the Aussies doing all the heavy legal lifting, while we wait downstream in the hope of reaping some benefits from the precedent they might set. To that end, Goldsmith has indicated that New Zealand is planning to enact a revised version of Labour’s Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, which was a carbon copy of the Australian legislation.