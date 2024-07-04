Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Masterton Police Appeal For Witnesses / Footage Related To Serious Assault

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 4:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Masterton Police are appealing for information from the public following a serious, unprovoked assault in the town.

At around midnight on Thursday 27 June, two men were assaulted on Herbert Street, Masterton.

One of the men suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault, which is believed to have involved a group of young people unknown to the two men.

Enquiries to date indicate that at least some of the group left the scene on foot, walking along Dixon Street.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault and has not yet spoken to us.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240628/7429.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

