Huntly Search Warrant Leads To Cannabis Discovery

Attribute to Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley

Waikato Police have executed a search warrant at an industrial warehouse in central Huntly today, uncovering a large-scale cannabis grow operation.

The community can expect to see an ongoing Police presence in the area today as we determine the size of the grow, which is believed to be a commercial setup.

Staff were in contact with a neighbouring early childcare centre to alert them to the warrant, ensuring all the children were safe and aware of the situation and Police presence.

We have since re-visited the centre to provide reassurance to the children.

I want to thank them and the surrounding community for their understanding throughout the morning while this warrant was executed.

Seizing these drugs also prevents a large amount of harm to our communities, and we will continue to keep our communities safe, while taking a source of profit from crime.

© Scoop Media

