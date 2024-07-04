Next Stage Of Wānaka Lakefront Plans To Enhance Active Travel Connections And Improve Safety

Work is set to begin on Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan (WLDP) this month, which will see improvements made to safety and existing active travel connections on the lakefront between Wānaka’s marina and yacht club.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Ken Bailey shared Stage Five would complement already completed stages of the WLDP and the significant access, ecology, and land use improvements each had delivered to date.

“Stage Five will feature an extension to the 2.5 metre shared pathway Te Ara Wānaka that weaves along the lakefront, with the new sections running alongside the bank between Lakeside Road and the marina and yacht club, before connecting with the start of the Eely Point lakeside trail,” said Mr Bailey.

“Given this location plays host to plenty of vehicles, boats, and trailers throughout the year, the formalised pathway will keep people safe when moving through the area, while helping to maintain the existing space for recreational lake users too.”

Work on Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan is expected to begin in mid-July 2024 and be completed by the end of October 2024.

Once finished, the project will also deliver three additional car parking spaces for those using the marina, while safeguarding the boat and trailer parking area nearby too.

Pedestrians will be diverted along Lakeside Road while construction is underway, and controlled vehicle access will be maintained for marina, yacht club, and boat ramp users. Priority will be given to emergency services.

Despite the boat ramp at the marina remaining open, boaties and other recreational users of Lake Wānaka are recommended to avoid any potential delays by using Eely Point, Waterfall Creek or Glendhu Bay to launch their vessels while work is underway.

Boats parked within the construction site have been temporarily moved to Eely Point Reserve, and will stay there until work on Stage Five is complete.

Mr Bailey said staff had worked with stakeholders of the project after taking initial feedback on Stage Five in November 2021, which had helped to inform the final plan and new sections of Te Ara Wānaka to be built.

“The responses we received highlighted a focus of improving safety in the area and providing the continuous access championed by the WLDP. I’d like to thank the community and stakeholders for getting involved guiding the design for this part of Wānaka’s lakefront,” said Mr Bailey.

“Stage Five is where many locals and visitors to Wānaka start or end their walks, runs, bike rides, and plenty more. The upgrades here recognise the importance of this recreation space for boaties, and will help keep people safe.”

The contract for Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan was awarded to Fulton Hogan.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.5M.

