Update: House Fire – Manapouri

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Police can confirm that one person has died following a fire at a property in View Street, Manapouri, reported at around 3.40am today.

There are still people unaccounted for and enquiries are ongoing to account for them.

Police will work alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand to conduct a scene examination and enquiries over the next days.

The cause of the blaze continues to be unexplained.

Further details will be provided when they become available.

