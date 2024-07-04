Gender And Sexuality Big Topics At Club Kahukura

In recent research from Hohou te Rongo Kahukura, one in three older Takataapui and Rainbow people said they only tell people they are very close to about their sexuality and gender. The ‘secret’ of who they are, means many don’t tell anyone in their neighbourhoods, workplaces or even families. That’s not ok, according to Bex Fraser. Bex is one of three facilitators of Club Kahukura, a Hamilton-based seven week group for adults who are newly exploring their sexuality or gender. The group takes a gentle approach to what is a pretty daunting topic for many adults. It looks at all of the big questions people have, things like what are all the words that people use for sexuality and gender? What is Takataapui and Rainbow community like? How do I connect with people? How do I talk about this with my family? Can I tell people at work and what will that mean? How do I work out what I want in relationships? How do I even find out about what is happening in this community? These common questions are addressed through discussion and facilitated exercises that allow people to explore their own situations.

“Club Kahukura can be life-changing,” says Bex. “Over the years, we’ve had people in their 70s come out for the first time, because it was too hard when they were younger. And we get younger people too, because especially here in the regions, it can be harder to find others like you. Someone in the last Club Kahukura sent us written feedback, that ’for the first time ever I discovered it was joyful and right to be my true self among other people.’”

Club Kahukura facilitators (from left) Carole Fraser, Cayathri Divakalala and Bex Fraser / Supplied

Club Kahukura is a free course run through Fraser High Continuing Education. And it definitely is an education, as well as a chance to meet other people who are doing the same kind of self development. It’s for adults over the age of 18. Bex says “we see people of all ages, which is one of the best things! People in their 20s, 30s, 40s and upwards are all welcome. It’s never too late to explore who you are.”

