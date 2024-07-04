Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Appeal For Information Following Assault, SH59, Porirua

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 6:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Williamson:

Police are appealing for information and dashcam or video footage following an assault on State Highway 59 yesterday, Wednesday 3 July.

An investigation was launched after Police received a report of sexual assault which occurred early afternoon.

Enquiries remain ongoing to determine what occurred and locate the offender.

Police are providing support to the victim who has been referred to a support agency.

If you have any footage recorded along SH59 between Paremata and Whitford Brown Highway from 12pm to 12:30pm, Wednesday 3rd July please contact Police.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver or grey vehicle parked on that section of the highway during that time.

You can report information over the phone on 105 or online via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1]

Alternatively you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please reference file number: 240703/6359

