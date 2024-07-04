Coalition For More Homes Welcomes Housing Minister's Commitment To More Homes

The Coalition for More Homes welcomes the Minister's ongoing commitment to housing, providing clearer, more directive policy for enabling more homes in the right places sooner with today's speech.

The Minister's announcement that the Government will force Councils to plan for 30 years of realisable housing growth is a meaningful step towards tackling housing affordability in Auckland.

"The housing crisis is underpinned by a historic deficit in supply as Councils have not planned for a sufficient number of homes to cater to a growing population." said Coalition for More Homes spokesperson, Scott Caldwell.

Providing greater and more specific direction to Councils on building apartments around rapid transit stations will cut through red tape and bureaucracy to deliver homes as-soon-as-possible.

"Auckland Council has not only failed to plan for enough homes, but actively undermined prior Government directives to support housing affordability and infrastructure integration through predatory delay, questionable analyses, and pedantic legal interpretations" said Caldwell.

Polling commissioned by Auckland Council showed that 52% of Aucklanders want to see apartments within 800 metres of rapid transit stations, and a further 21% support even larger walkable catchments.

"Auckland's plan as-is pushes growth to the outer parts of the city with poor public transport like the West and the South while core routes such as around the CRL and Dominion Road are left underdeveloped."

Coalition for More Homes has called for rapid transit corridors to include high frequency bus corridors. With upzoning along these corridors, more housing could be enabled in locations with convenient, frequent access to transport, services and amenities.

"Firmer direction to build more apartments near to rapid transit stations will be a relief for Aucklanders who find themselves stuck in traffic every morning."

Introducing jobs, services, and amenities at the same time we're building apartments is critical for creating vibrant, walkable communities. The Coalition for More Homes welcomes the Minister's commitment to accomplish this with mixed-use.

"Neighbourhoods work best when all your daily needs can be met within a short walk or bike ride. Communities emerge and are safer when people bump into each other on the street, at the park, or at the local cafe."

"We expect mixed-use will start a virtuous cycle of more people supporting more businesses and infrastructure, which in turn will support more people."

About Us

The Coalition for More Homes is a group of individuals and organisations who believe that everyone deserves a warm, dry, and affordable home. We advocate for more homes in the right places sooner, and for the removal of barriers to building more homes.

