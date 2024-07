Fatal Crash: Main South Road, Paroa

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Main South Road, Paroa this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police just after 4pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

Main South Road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media