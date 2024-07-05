Closure - Gisborne Park Golf Course

Gisborne Park Golf Course has been closed due to significant tree damage, posing a high health and safety risk to the public. The closure affects all members of the public, including golfers, dog walkers, and casual visitors.

The club has already notified its members, but there are still individuals who frequent the reserve without club membership.

The club grounds are on a Gisborne District Council reserve and it’s urgently requested that everyone refrain from entering the area until further notice.

Access to the clubrooms remains available from the carpark.

We appreciate your cooperation in ensuring the safety of all community members. For further information or inquiries, please contact the Gisborne Park Golf Course on (06) 867 9849.

For more information on other parks and reserves that are closed in our region please see Council’s website.

