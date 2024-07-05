Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials Raises An Astonishing $30,000 For The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

(Photo/Supplied)

For the second year running, the Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials, held from Wednesday, June 19th to Saturday, June 22nd, raised an astonishing $30,000 for the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. The event brought together Sheep Dog handlers and enthusiasts from across the Central Plateau and Lakes region in support of the vital service provided by your rescue helicopters 24/7, 365 days a year.

The Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials, held at the Fibre Fresh National Equestrian Centre in Aratiatia, is a highly anticipated event made possible through the generous support of local businesses, organisations, and individuals. A special thanks to David and Sue Schaw for organising the event, Marion and Lyall Ridge for organising the sheep, and Yvonne Westerman at Bayleys Real Estate Taupo for her crucial assistance. This fundraising event holds a special significance for many rural residents, who have a deep appreciation for the life-saving work of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter.

In 2023, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter responded to an astounding 115 rural missions which included quad bike incidents, tractors incidents, animal-related incidents, and more. These rural/remote missions, which accounted for more than 20% of the total life-saving missions performed by the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter in 2023, further highlight the importance of sustained support for this vital service.

David Schaw, the driving force behind the event, knows firsthand the importance of this service after being involved in an on-farm accident on his remote station. Schaw credits the swift response time and skilled crew of the rescue helicopter with saving his life, highlighting the crucial role it plays in rural areas where timely access to emergency medical care can mean the difference between life and death.

“Today is a good day, but you don’t know what tomorrow might bring. You may need the rescue helicopter” says David in thanks to the rescue helicopter that gave him a second chance at life.

The four-day event showcased a diverse range of activities, including approximately 80 sheep dog trial runs per day. Each run consisted of a challenging course featuring nine obstacles, which competitors had to navigate within a 12-minute time frame. Their goal was to guide three sheep through the course and ultimately into the final yard.

There were also market stalls, live action demonstrations, raffles, and an informative talk from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crewman Bondy. This year's event was a resounding success, exceeding last year's fundraising total of $20,000 and further highlighting the importance of the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter service in the Central Plateau and Lakes region.

The fundraising goal was achieved through generous donations, auction items, participation entry fees and sponsor contributions. The earnings from the auction items generously donated by various Taupo businesses contributed an amazing $15,000 to the grand total.

The highlights of the event included the crowning of Murray Child and his dog Bruce as the Open Grade winners, Ruth Colman and her dog Pixie as the Intermediate Grade winners, and Harry Peakcock and his dog Edge as the Maiden Grade winners. The top three handlers - Murray Child, Ruth Colman, and Harry Peakcock - were crowned as such by judge Merv Williams, out of a field of 240 entries, and their names were inscribed on the Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials honours board.

A big thank you to all attendees, sponsors, organisers David and Sue Schaw, along with Marion and Lyall Ridge for organising the sheep, and Yvonne Westerman, at Bayleys Real Estate Taupo, for making the event such a success. Community generosity is an essential part of the operation of your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, and the funds raised by events like the Bayleys Sheep Dog Trials go a long way in ensuring the continuation of the rescue helicopters life-saving missions, whenever and wherever needed.

Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations to help fund life-saving missions. Donate to your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue-helicopter/donate

