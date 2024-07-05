Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Investigation Into Historical Child Death In Kaikohe Continues

Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation into the unexplained historical death of a child in Kaikohe is continuing to progress.

Northland Police are now speaking to two people of interest in relation to the death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in October 2015.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, Far North Investigations Manager, says Police are continuing to make further enquiries and are gathering information about the circumstances leading up to Alestra’s death.

“We are now asking for anyone who sighted Alestra, or had any involvement with her or her two younger siblings between 28 August and 2 October 2015, to please come forward.

“We know there are people in our community who know what happened to Alestra.

“We have a grieving whānau who need closure for the death of their loved one.

“Any piece of information – no matter how small, how old, or seemingly insignificant – could be the key piece of the puzzle we need to bring this case to a resolution.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Fouhy says at the time of her death, Alestra was living with care-givers in rural Kaikohe.

He says Police are working to analyse all information and are urging anyone with information in relation to this matter to come forward.

“Information can be provided in person at a local Police station or through our 105 reporting line by referencing file number 151003/8395.

“You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

