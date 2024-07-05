Manapouri Fire: Scene Examination Continues

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy

Police can confirm an 11-year-old boy and his mother died after their house caught fire in Manapouri on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the property about 3.40am and were alerted that people may still be inside. Since then, a methodical investigation has been under way to account for the occupants of the address.

At this time, we are satisfied nobody else was home. A third person lived at the address but was at work when the fire began.

Investigators continue to process the scene in an effort to determine what caused this fire. A crane was used remove the remaining sections of roof to allow specialist investigators from Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand to enter the home.

Due to the significant damage, this work takes time, and we expect the scene examination to continue through the weekend.

Importantly, our hearts go out to the family. Events like this are tragic, and we are ensuring there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.

