Charges By The Dozens: Police Put Prolific Shoplifters Before Court

Friday, 5 July 2024, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have laid more than 40 charges against three prolific shoplifters allegedly operating across Auckland.

Frontline Police in Auckland City caught up with each of the men this week, two of which have since been remanded in custody.

Inspector Wayne Kitcher, Area Prevention Manager for Auckland City West Police, says the alleged shoplifting value is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“These men have allegedly been stealing a range of food, cosmetic and clothing items from retailers in Mt Albert and wider west Auckland,” he says.

“Staff working on our Public Safety Teams made the arrests this week, and between all three of them 43 charges have been laid.”

- A 24-year-old man is before the Auckland District Court on 18 shoplifting charges

- A 31-year-old man is before the Auckland District Court on 12 shoplifting charges.

- A 30-year-old man is before the Auckland District Court on 13 shoplifting charges.

Inspector Kitcher says Police are pleased with the latest group of arrests.

“We are continuing to focus our efforts on targeting those who are the most prolific in offending against retailers,” he says.

“The number of charges and value of items allegedly stolen here reflects the level of harm inflicted on the retailers.”

Area staff are continuing to work alongside the National Retail Investigation Support Unit (NRISU), who are targeting recidivist offenders.

The unit continues to identify and facilitate the apprehension of the most prolific and harmful retail crime offenders across the country.

