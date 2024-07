Have You Seen Allen?

Allen Leslie Eruera was last seen in the Thames area around 2pm today and has been reported missing.

He has a bandage on his head and is believed to be wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a green t-shirt, black trackpants and brown shoes.

Police have concerns for his welfare and would like to locate him urgently.

Anyone with information that could assist Police in locating Allen is asked to contact 111 and quote event number P059258602.

