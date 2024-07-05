Police Release CCTV Images In Pakuranga Bus Assault Investigation

Police investigating an assault on a bus in Pakuranga last week are releasing CCTV images of a woman we would like to speak to.

The CCTV footage shows a woman, dressed all in black and carrying a suitcase, who Police are treating as a person of interest.

The assault occurred at about 9.15am on Friday 28 June on a bus travelling from Howick towards Auckland City along Pakuranga Road.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp, Counties Manukau East CIB, says an unknown woman boarded the bus before assaulting the victim with an object, leaving him with serious facial injuries.

The woman boarded at a bus stop on Pakuranga Road, by the intersection with Johns Lane, and left the bus after it stopped on the busway, near Williams Avenue.

“Police want to hear from anyone who may know who this woman is or who have information about her identity and I’m asking anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident who hasn’t already come forward.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mapp says Police are still investigating why the offender did what she did and we cannot say at this point that it is a hate-related crime.

“Police continue to have no tolerance for this type of crime or intimidation in our communities.

“We work with Auckland Transport on a range of issues, and will continue to do so to prevent incidents like this or in response to situation like these.”

Support is continuing to be provided to the victim.

“We continue to encourage people to report all crimes to Police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

If anyone has any information on this woman, we urge them to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 240628/8342.

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

