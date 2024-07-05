Pair Sought Following House Fire, Mangakino

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate two people who set a Mangakino house alight on Monday 24 June.

Around 1am, the pair have started a fire at the back door of a home on Korari Crescent in Mangakino.

This has caused extensive damage to the home.

Fortunately, no one was at home at the time of the fire and Mangakino Fire and Emergency Volunteers were able to stop the fire from completely engulfing the property.

Police are seeking any information about the two people in the video that could assist in identifying them.

One of those involved appears to have sustained burns and there are concerns they may be injured and avoiding treatment they require.

Mangakino residents who have CCTV are also asked to check it around the time of the fire and report any movement of people or vehicles to Police.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 or clicking ‘Update report’ online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Please reference file number 240624/1835.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

