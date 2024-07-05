Concern Over Drink Driving During Peak Hour

Police are troubled by a truck's travel across the Auckland motorway network, after its driver was found to be more than seven times the legal alcohol limit.

On Thursday around 3.15pm, Police received a report of a truck struggling to stay in its lane on the south-western motorway, State Highway 20.

Auckland Motorways Manager Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham, says the truck was travelling north, through the Waterview Tunnel, and transporting a car at the time.

A Motorways unit was soon dispatched to the report.

“The driving was so poor that the truck scraped the wall on more than one occasion,” Senior Sergeant Cunningham says.

“Police soon caught up with the driver as he travelled onto the north-western motorway, on State Highway 16.

“Our staff were extremely concerned by his behaviour as when he was signalled to stop, he brought the truck to a stop in live lanes during peak traffic.”

Eventually, the truck was moved to the side of the motorway.

“Police spoke with this driver, and he was taken to Henderson Police station where he underwent a breath screening processes,” Senior Sergeant Cunningham says.

The 38-year-old driver returned a breath alcohol result of 1872mcg.

Senior Sergeant Cunningham says the man’s actions could have resulted in serious injuries to himself, or the wider public.

“It’s extremely concerning that people are continuing to make poor and reckless decisions such as this,” he says.

“Driving a heavy vehicle, or any vehicle for that matter, while under the influence of alcohol is a dangerous mix.”

Police have summonsed the man to the Waitākere District Court on a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol.

He is expected to appear on 31 July.

Senior Sergeant Cunningham says he acknowledges those who reported the poor driving.

“If there is one positive here, it is that someone reported the behaviour so we could remove the risk from our roads.”

If you see unsafe driving behaviour, or someone is in immediate danger, please call 111 as soon as possible.

You can also report matters after the fact by calling Police on 105 or *555.

