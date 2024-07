SH1 Onewa Road Closed (southbound) Due To Crash

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) is closed southbound after Onewa Road, including the off-ramp due to a crash.

The off-ramp is still in use, with traffic being diverted via the bus lane.

People are advised to check journey times and expect delays heading into the afternoon peak and the first day of school holidays.

Drivers should consider using the Western Ring Route, or use the Journey Planner to plan ahead.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media