Police Remain Visible At Hibiscus Coast Transport Hub

Troublemakers on the Hibiscus Coast, beware.

Police will continue to have a significant presence around the Hibiscus Coast Bus Station heading into the school holiday period.

Senior Sergeant Roger Small, Waitematā North’s Area Prevention Manager, says Police in the area are continuing to prioritise visibility at the station.

“Violence of any sort is not tolerated, and we will not accept the assaults and intimidatory behaviour that a small number of people have been engaging in,” he says.

“Places like the bus station are important spaces for the public, both young and old, and people should be free to use the area without this behaviour.”

Senior Sergeant Small says Police are actively following up incidents that may occur, but also increasing visibility and patrolling.

“Police know the community are concerned and we want them to know that their local Police are continuing to take action.”

Late last week, Police responded to a serious assault on a student at the bus station.

“We allege that this unnecessary attack by another young person was totally unprovoked,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“Police located this offender, and she was arrested.”

The 14-year-old female has since appeared in the North Shore Youth Court on a charge of assaults with intent to injure.

Senior Sergeant Small says Police opposed her bail and the Court remanded her into custody.

“Police continue to work alongside community partners to do our part in addressing some of the wider issues that might be at play for this behaviour.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report incidents that may be unfolding so appropriate action can be taken.

“If an incident is happening now, I urge people to report it to 111 as soon as they can,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

Other information can be reported to Police by calling 105 or going online.

