Have You Seen Ben? Police Appeal For Information To Locate Missing Wairarapa Man

Friday, 5 July 2024, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information to locate 56-year-old Ben Fox, also known as Sam, who has been reported missing since Wednesday.

Ben was last seen at his Masterton home, Wednesday morning, and his vehicle has since been located on Mangatere Valley Road near the Mangatere Valley walking track.

He is of a medium build, 172 cm tall, and has short hair.

Police with the assistance of LandSAR are searching the area, and we are working to determine when he may have entered the track.

A helicopter has been deployed, and Police are in contact with the family who we will keep updated as the search progresses.

We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen a white 2013 Subaru Impreza vehicle on Mangatere Road between Wednesday morning and Thursday afternoon.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have seen Ben walking on the Mangatere track, or has any information that may assist in locating Ben.

You can report information by contacting Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number: 240705/1731.

