Free Events In Queenstown To Improve Wellbeing And Help Warm Up Winter

Friday, 5 July 2024, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is launching the Winter Wellness Series to promote wellbeing and help build a sense of community.

Supported by Happiness House and local libraries throughout Whakatipu, the programme of events features everything from wellbeing workshops and bingo nights, through to group baking classes, and even a disc golf tournament in Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens.

QLDC Programmes Coordinator, Samantha Saccomanno said Winter Wellness was designed to bring a bit of warmth to an otherwise cold few months, and to encourage residents to connect with the community around them.

“These free events provide the perfect opportunity to learn something new, meet other like-minded people, and to enhance wellbeing during what can often be a gloomy time of the year,” said Ms Saccomanno.

The initiative includes a range of workshops and activities to cater to all interests and age groups, with events kicking off in Queenstown from early July this year, running all the way through until the end of August. A programme of events for Wānaka will be confirmed soon.

Ms Saccomanno extended a warm welcome to those interested and encouraged residents and visitors to the Queenstown Lakes District to check out the various sessions on offer and reserve a spot.

“Spaces at each of the sessions are limited, so be sure to check out what’s coming up and register your interest as soon as possible.”

More information on the Winterdaze Winter Wellness Series and details on how to reserve a spot can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/winterdaze/.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
