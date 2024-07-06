Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dame Valerie Adams And Middlemore Foundation Celebrate Record-Breaking Jammies For June Campaign

Saturday, 6 July 2024, 5:00 am
Press Release: Middlemore Foundation

Middlemore Foundation is thrilled to announce the successful outcome of the 2024 Jammies for June campaign, which has resulted in an extraordinary donation of 18,034 pairs of pyjamas – (and counting! )to children in hospital, community healthcare, and Mana Kidz schools across South Auckland.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Dame Valerie Adams and her dedicated Jammie Army, along with the generosity of all who donated and undertook fundraising events, we have far surpassed our initial goal of 15,000 pairs of pyjamas. This overwhelming support will significantly impact the health and wellbeing of children in our community, ensuring they stay warm and well throughout the winter months.

Dame Valerie Adams, Middlemore Foundation’s Jammies for June Ambassador, expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am incredibly proud of our community for coming together to support our tamariki. Growing up in South Auckland, I know how tough winters can be, and every pair of pyjamas donated represents a child who will sleep warmer and healthier tonight.”

The campaign was launched in response to an urgent call from Kidz First Hospital, which has been grappling with a relentless stream of admissions of children presenting with respiratory illnesses, including rheumatic fever, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and asthma. Dr. Richard Matsas, Clinical Director at Kidz First Hospital, emphasized the importance of the campaign, noting, “Keeping children warm at night is a critical step in supporting their immune systems and preventing hospitalisations due to avoidable respiratory illnesses.”

Middlemore Foundation CEO, Margi Mellsop, echoed this sentiment, adding, “With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, this winter is particularly challenging for many families. The success of the Jammies for June campaign is a testament to the power of community spirit and generosity. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed.”

Since its inception in 2011, the Jammies for June campaign has distributed nearly 120,000 pairs of pyjamas, along with blankets, hot water bottles, and heaters, to keep children warm and healthy. This year’s record-breaking achievement underscores the community’s commitment to supporting the wellbeing of South Auckland’s children.

While our target has been reached – there are still plenty of children we can get Jammies to this winter . To continue supporting the Jammies for June initiative, please visit Jammies for June.

