Regional Council Welcomes Government Funding Boost For Wairoa

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby welcomed the announcements made by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Wairoa today.

The Prime Minister announced that $3 million of the silt cleanup fund for Hawke’s Bay would be repurposed for debris cleanup in Wairoa and that former Police Commissioner Mike Bush would lead the Ministry for the Environment’s rapid review of the Wairoa flooding.

“The repurposing of the funds makes sense in this moment of greater need in Wairoa and we will work with Wairoa District Council to ensure all the necessary support for the work to proceed at pace,” said Mrs Ormsby.

“We look forward to supporting the Government review and will cooperate fully supplying any and all information it may require.”

