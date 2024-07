UPDATE - Body Located In Search For Man In Mangatere Valley

Police can advise the body of a man has been found in the Mangatere Valley area, believed to be the man reported missing in the area earlier in the week.

We would like to acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers and LandSAR who contributed the search.

Our thanks also go to a number of our community who gave their time to assist.

Police are continuing to provide support to the missing man’s family.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

