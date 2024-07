Serious Crash, Wanaka - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 80 and Anderson Road, Wanaka reported around 3:50pm.

Involving a vehicle and a cyclist, initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

