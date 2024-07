Witnesses Sought - Fatal Crash 06 July, Wanaka

06 July 2024

Emergency services were called to the intersection of SH84 and Anderson Road about 3.50pm.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

If you can assist, please get in touch via our 105 service and quote event number P059269528.

