Serious Crash, Oamaru - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Oamaru reported around 5:55pm.

The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place at Redcastle Road and Fernbrook Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and we will provide information around injuries once it is available.

