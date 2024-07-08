Climate Liberation Aotearoa Says Climate Change Is No Laughing Matter

On Monday morning at Queens Wharf in Tāmaki Makaurau, supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa will greet passengers from the Pacific Explorer (P&O Cruises) Comedy Cruise with a different kind of performance, showing that the consequences of luxury emissions are nothing to laugh about. Climate Liberation Aotearoa will be dressed in the theme of the cruise, handing out leaflets, speaking on megaphones, and holding banners.

“It’s devastating to see people arriving in Aotearoa to enjoy the whenua and diversity of native plant and animal species in the most destructive mode of transport for the environment. We don’t begrudge people their holidays but there’s a real irony in having a wish to experience different cultures and ecosystems when the very mode of your holiday is detrimental to those places and to the people who live there,” said Climate Liberation spokesperson Rach Andrews. “The cruise ship industry greenwashes their environmental and climate impacts so many people buying holidays on cruise ships don't realise the damage they are contributing to. I think many of them, if told the truth, would make different choices”.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa supporters demand that local and national government include international shipping and aviation emissions in their emissions targets and emissions reduction plans. They are also calling on the Climate Change Commission to include this in their recommendations to government in November.

“Someone needs to be accountable for these luxury emissions. If the cruise ship industry won't do it on their own then it’s up to governments to shift the dial on this,” said Andrews. “P&O Cruises scored D+ for sewage treatment and F for air quality compliance in The Friends of the Earth Cruise Industry scorecard. This is no laughing matter.”

