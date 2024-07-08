Regional Council Adopts New Dam Regulations

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has adopted the Policy on dangerous, earthquake prone and flood prone dams at a recent Council meeting. The policy has been notified and no submissions were received. Council adopted this policy on 26 June 2024.

The Building Act 2004 introduced legislation for managing the safety of existing and new dams in New Zealand. Under this Act, regional councils must have a policy on how they will deal with dangerous dams, earthquake-prone dams and flood-prone dams in their region, and how the policy will apply to heritage dams.

The adopted updated policy on dangerous dams, earthquake-prone dams and flood-prone dams now aligns with the new Building (Dam Safety) Regulations 2022 which came into effect in May 2024.

