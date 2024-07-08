Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash, Oamaru

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Oamaru over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to SH1, Thames Highway between Fernbrook Road and Redcastle Road on Sunday 7 July.

The crash occurred at about 5.55pm involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Sadly, the pedestrian died.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage to share with Police.

If you can help, please get in touch on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 20708/0078 or event number P059279943.

