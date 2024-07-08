Ngāi Tahu Tourism Recognised By Trip Advisor

Hollyford Wilderness Experience. (Photo/Supplied)

Two of New Zealand’s most popular tourism experiences have been ranked amongst the world’s top attractions in the annual Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Fiordland’s Hollyford Wilderness Experience and Rotorua’s National Kiwi Hatchery are both included in the top ten percent of all Trip Advisor experiences worldwide.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings GM for Tourism Jolanda Cave says its wonderful recognition.

“These are two world-class attractions that all New Zealander’s can be proud of. We are so grateful for the support of our manuhiri (visitors) for rating the Hollyford Wilderness Experience and National Kiwi Hatchery so highly.”

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience is an exclusive opportunity to explore untamed Fiordland National Park by foot, jetboat and helicopter during a four-day three-night luxury hike.

The remote and spectacular Hollyford Valley has a rich cultural history, and the guided walk features authentic storytelling developed in partnership with Ngāti Māhaki, who are mana whenua of the valley.

“We’re thrilled that manuhiri are responding so positively to our cultural heritage which is woven through the Hollyford Wilderness Experience,” says Kara Edwards, Pouarahi (CEO) of Te Rūnanga o Maakawhio.

“Our kaimahi pride themselves on their manaakitanga (hospitality), so it’s especially pleasing so many manuhiri are praising the connections they develop with our kaimahi over the four-day trip.”

Kara says there is something “truly magical” about Whakatipu Waitai (Hollyford Valley).

“We all feel it. This is the trail our people have walked on for over eight hundred years, its literally the footprints of our ancestors.”

Meanwhile, the National Kiwi Hatchery is also celebrating the recognition from Trip Advisor.

“We’re delighted and humbled by the news. We’re very pleased that people all over the world are hearing about our vital conservation mahi and putting our hatchery on their ‘must do’ list in Rotorua,” says manager Emma Bean.

Caption Kiwi chick receiving a health check at the National Kiwi Hatchery. (photo/ Supplied)

Raising about a hundred chicks a year, the National Kiwi Hatchery plays an important role in helping to grow the kiwi population. Eggs are collected from all over Te Ika-a-Māui (the North Island) and cared for by the hatchery until chicks are ready to be released into the wild.

“It’s very important to us that our manuhiri can connect with our national manu (bird) and understand the importance of conservation. We all need to care for kiwi.”

Jolanda Cave says both businesses will continue to push themselves to deliver fantastic tourism opportunities.

Bookings for the Hollyford Wilderness Experience and the National Kiwi Hatchery are available on their websites.

https://www.hollyfordtrack.com/

https://www.nationalkiwihatchery.org.nz/visit/

