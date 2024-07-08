Otago Community Trust Distributes $1.2million In June Grants Round

Otago Community Trust has announced the distribution of $1,226,281 in grants to various community projects across the Otago region for the June grants round. This significant funding injection supports a range of initiatives, from cultural celebrations to environmental conservation as well as maternal health support.

A major beneficiary is the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust, receiving $115,000 for the Vanished World Redevelopment Project. This ambitious undertaking will transform the Vanished World Centre in Duntroon into a dynamic educational hub within the UNESCO Global Geopark, showcasing the region's unique geological heritage and cultural significance. As a key resource of the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust, the revitalised centre will not only preserve and promote the area's natural and cultural heritage but will also be a basis for further research on sustainable resource use, climate change mitigation, and natural hazard risk reduction.

“The redeveloped centre will provide the Waitaki Whitestone UNESCO Global Geopark with a future focused facility that provides educational and cultural resources. This will support schools, residents and tourists to understand the exciting evolution of the land both from a cultural perspective and a scientific perspective” says Helen Jansen, Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trustee.

The Kiribati community is gearing up for a vibrant celebration in Cromwell - Pasifika Central Otago received a $1,000 grant to support the Kiribati Community annual Independence Celebration. The event, marking the 45th anniversary of Kiribati's independence, will feature traditional dances, songs, and a feast showcasing Kiribati culture. The celebration aims to strengthen cultural bonds, connect New Zealand-born Kiribati children with their heritage, and foster a sense of community among Kiribati members scattered across the region.

“The rich culture of the small Pacific Island Nation of Kiribati is being brought to life in Cromwell, as celebrations for Kiribati Language Week will take place in Central Otago from 11th -13th July” says Meraine Rotaria, from Pasifika Central Otago. “The funding from Otago Community Trust contributes towards the celebration at Bannockburn Hall, where families and friends will come together to showcase our traditional dance”.

In the Clutha District, the Blessed Box initiative was granted $5,000 to continue its vital support for new mothers. Now in its fourth year, this heartwarming project provides essential items and prepared meals to mothers with newborns, addressing the challenges of the postpartum period while strengthening community bonds.

“Blessed Box connects the community to support and nourish mums in the postpartum period through the gift of food” says Olivia Mathieson, Chair Person of Blessed Box. “We are so thankful for the generous grant from OCT. It will allow us to continue blessing all postpartum mothers in the Clutha District in a time they need the support most.” Recognising that motherhood, especially in the early stages, can be particularly demanding, this project aims to support maternal physical and mental health, which in turn benefits the entire whānau.

Sports and recreation also featured prominently in this funding round. The Trust allocated $994,050 to a wide range of sports organisations as part of its annual Regional Sports round. Beneficiary sports include netball, rugby, snow sports, volleyball, table tennis, and athletics. Additionally, grants were made to the NZ Special Olympics Lower South Island Snow Sports 2024 ($5,000) and the Merino Muster cross-country skiing event ($6,000), underlining the Trust's commitment to supporting diverse sporting activities across the region.

Otago Community Trust Grants, June 2024 Alexandra Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust $45,000.00 Pasifika Central Otago $1,000.00 Mainland South BMX Assn Inc $18,000.00 Balclutha Blessed Box Charitable Trust $5,000.00 Cromwell Central Otago Hockey Assn $18,000.00 Dunedin Queens High School $10,000.00 Amputee Society of Otago & Southland Inc $500.00 Friends of Burns Reserve Trust $1,000.00 Macandrew Bay Boating Club Inc $4,300.00 Music4Us Puoro Mō Taatou Music Education Trust $4,300.00 Saturday Morning Music Classes (Dunedin) Soc Inc $1,095.00 Northern Junior Association Football Club Inc $2,000.00 Football South $60,300.00 Otago Cricket Assn Inc $60,500.00 Otago Touch Assn Inc $40,000.00 Otago Badminton Assn Inc $16,500.00 Otago Hockey Assn (1990) Inc $30,000.00 Otago Rugby League Inc $30,000.00 Volleyball Otago $20,000.00 Otago Rugby Football Union Inc $70,000.00

Athletics Otago Inc $26,000.00 Sport Otago $175,750.00 Dunedin Ice Skating Club Inc $15,000.00 Otago Secondary Schools Sports Assn $30,000.00 Parafed Otago $25,000.00 Otago Rowing Association Inc $30,000.00 Tennis Otago Inc $15,000.00 Basketball Otago Inc $60,000.00 Otago Table Tennis Assn Inc $5,000.00 Mosgiel Mosgiel Piping and Dancing Society $3,000.00 Oamaru Waitaki Whitestone Geopark Trust $115,000.00 Oamaru Poultry Pigeon & Canary Society $600.00 North Otago Rugby Football Union Inc $25,000.00 Otago The Work Opportunities Trust $9,000.00 Otago Outdoor Education Trust $8,000.00 NZ Special Olympics Lower South Island Regional Council $5,000.00 Special Olympics New Zealand $20,000.00 Netball South Zone Inc $54,000.00 Golf Otago Inc $30,000.00 Gymnastics New Zealand $10,000.00 Squash Otago Inc $25,000.00 Otago Softball Assn Inc $10,000.00 Otago Academy of Sport Charitable Trust $35,000.00 Wanaka Wānaka Search and Rescue Inc $11,436.00 Merino Muster Limited $6,000.00 Snow Sports NZ Inc $40,000.00

