Police Make Arrest Following Pakuranga Bus Assault

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant James Mapp, Counties Manukau East CIB:

Police have this morning located and arrested a woman in relation to an assault on a bus in Pakuranga last month.

A 39-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow (9 July) charged with wounding with intent to wound.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in Pakuranga this morning, following the alleged assault which occurred on a bus travelling from Howick towards Auckland City along Pakuranga Road on Friday 28 June, which left one person with serious injuries.

Police will allege this was a hate-motivated crime.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

