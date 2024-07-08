Firearms And Drugs Charges After Lower Hutt Incident

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Kylee Cusin, Hutt Valley Response Manager:

Three people have been arrested, and a firearm, methamphetamine and cannabis seized, after a driver failed to remain stopped for Police in Lower Hutt this morning.

Police responded to Howard Road around 8:40am following reports of a three people in a suspicious vehicle parked near a commercial address, however the vehicle left prior to Police arrival.

Police then sighted the vehicle near the intersection of Marine Drive and Howard Road, and activated lights and sirens, signalling for the vehicle to stop. The vehicle did so, but as Police approached to speak with the driver, the driver continued.

Police successfully spiked the vehicle in Gracefield and the driver was again signalled to stop. They pulled over and stopped briefly, before reversing into a Police vehicle and fleeing from Police. The vehicle was not pursued due to the driver’s behaviour.

The occupants abandoned their vehicle nearby and attempted to steal a member of the public’s vehicle on Gracefield Road. They were not successful and the member of the public was not injured.

Police, with the assistance of the Police dog unit, tracked the occupants to Gracefield Road where all three were taken into custody.

While damage was sustained to a Police vehicle, thanks to our officers’ well-coordinated approach the three people were swiftly identified, located, and apprehended – plus a firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

These are fast-evolving situations that often require swift and adaptable plans to be implemented, so we can limit the potential impact on our community. This was a collective effort by various workgroups across the Hutt Valley and we are pleased to locate and seize one more firearm off the street.

We would like to thank the member of the public who saw and reported suspicious activity on Howard Road around 8:40am which allowed Police to identify and quickly respond to apprehend the offenders.

Police work hard to identify and investigate incidents with the potential to cause harm in our communities. However, we need your help. If you see incidents and they are happening, now contact Police on 111, if it’s after the fact please call 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1].

Three people between the ages of 22 and 43 are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow, Tuesday 9 July.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with Failing to remain stopped, Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and Possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with Failing to remain stopped, Unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, Possession of methamphetamine for supply, and Possession of cannabis for supply.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with Failing to remain stopped.

Further charges are likely to follow.

© Scoop Media

