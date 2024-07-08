Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Investigation Into Fatal House Fire In Manapouri Complete

Monday, 8 July 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

An investigation into the cause of a fatal house fire in Manapouri, Southland last week is now complete.

"The fire was caused by a heater coming into contact with flammable material, likely bedding," District Manager Julian Tohiariki says.

He says the house had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

"This was a tragedy for the family and our thoughts are with them and the community of Manapouri at this difficult time."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is again reminding the public to be fire safe this winter.

"A fire can be un-survivable within just three minutes which is why it’s so important to get that early warning of fire from your smoke alarms," Julian Tohiariki says. You can’t smell smoke when you are asleep.

"Make sure you have working smoke alarms in all bedrooms, hallways and living areas - including caravans and sleep outs.

"Check they are working by pressing the button each month. Now is also a good time to make sure your family has a three-step escape plan," he says.

"It is important you keep flammable materials, such as clothing or bedding, at least one metre from the heater or fire."

https://fireandemergency.nz/winter-fire-safety/

