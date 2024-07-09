Further Details Released In Historical Child Death Case

Police investigating the historical death of a child in Kaikohe are releasing further details around events leading up to hear death nearly a decade ago.

Four-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 and Police are continuing to investigate her unexplained death.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall, Northland CIB, says today Police are releasing further details around the injuries Alestra received in the weeks leading up to her death.

“Alestra suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries in the weeks leading up to her death in early October 2015.

“These injuries do not just happen.

“It is likely someone knows something or has seen something and that’s why we need the community’s help.

“From the information we have gathered so far, Friday 28 August 2015 was the last day she was seen by anyone other than her caregivers and is said to have been uninjured and healthy.”

Detective Sergeant Syddall says Police are urging anyone who sighted Alestra, or had any involvement with her or her two younger siblings after 28 August 2015, to please come forward.

“It has been nearly nine year’s since Alestra’s death. Allegiances change over time, and now is the time to do the right thing by this innocent child.”

Northland Police are continuing to speak to two people of interest in relation to the death of Alestra, who was living with caregivers in rural Kaikohe at the time.

“You can provide information in person at a local Police station or through our 105 reporting line by referencing file number 151003/8395,” Detective Sergeant Syddall says.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

