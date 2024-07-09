Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wahine Māori Appointed As New United Nations EMRIP Chair To Advance Indigenous Rights

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 1:05 pm
Press Release: National Iwi Chairs Forum

Photo/Supplied

The National Iwi Chairs Forum congratulates and celebrates Dr Valmaine Toki (Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Wai, and Ngāpuhi) on her appointment to the role of Chair of the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva today, 8 July 2024. Dr Toki has been a member of EMRIP since 2022 and contributes to the international advancement of Indigenous rights through her work there as a Professor of Law at the University of Waikato.

Professor Margaret Mutu said, “Dr Toki was previously a member of the Aotearoa Independent Monitoring Mechanism who last week submitted a damning 10th annual performance report on the New Zealand government to the Expert Mechanism. Our rangatahi and Pou Tikanga representatives will share this report with other states and indigenous peoples in Geneva this week.”

“Having Dr Toki appointed to Chair, a wahine Māori from Aotearoa, with significant expertise in Indigenous Rights and Law is a cause for celebration,” stated Professor Mutu.

“It is ironic that while Māori expertise and leadership are acknowledged on the international stage, the New Zealand coalition government and political climate has taken our relationship with the state and progress on Indigenous, human and climate rights back more than 40 years. We look forward to working with Valmaine in her new role and hope that EMRIP will come to Aotearoa for a formal follow-up country visit this year.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Iwi Chairs Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 