Ōpunake Solar Farm Granted Fast-track Consent

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Photo/Supplied

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct and operate a solar farm in South Taranaki.

Energy Farms applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The solar farm will be constructed on approximately 180 hectares of land. It will have a peak output of 80 to 110 megawatts and will supply electricity to the national grid.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 110 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was suspended at the applicant’s request and because of a delay in payment from the applicant for costs recoverable.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Ōpunake Solar Farm decision report

More about fast-track consenting

